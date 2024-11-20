Wednesday Morning 11/20/2024

Alaska State Troopers arrested an Anchorage woman for allegedly smuggling drugs into a prison in Seward earlier this month, and Kenai Peninsula school board members approved two charter school applications during a special meeting on Monday, and the Alutiiq Museum received about $150,000 to revamp the Koniag Cultural Library.

