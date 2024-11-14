Thursday Evening 11/14/2024

The Homer City Council appointed Bradley Parsons to an empty council seat at a special meeting Tuesday night; and twice a day, cars queue up at the busy intersection of the Old Sterling Highway and new Sterling Highway in Anchor Point.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.