Monday Evening 11/11/2024

The Homer City Council will appoint a new council member tomorrow. Silver Bay Seafoods will acquire processing plants in Dillingham and Port Moller, along with fishery support sites in Dillingham and North Naknek. A Kodiak High School cooking class had an important lesson only a coastal community school could host – what to do with a live king crab.

