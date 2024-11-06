Wednesday Evening 11/06/2024

Unofficial results are in for the 2024 general election. Alaska is well into the start of respiratory disease season. And with it, Alaskans are getting coughs, colds, COVID19 and flus. The Tlingit & Haida Central Council, the regional tribe of Southeast, led a workshop on processing sea otters at the Elders and Youth Conference in Anchorage in October.

