Thursday Evening 10/31/2024

The City of Seward is receiving nearly $46 million in federal funding to add shore power to its cruise ship port; and a Kenai grand jury indicted two Alaska State Troopers on felony assault charges today in connection to a violent arrest of the wrong man in Kenai earlier this year.

