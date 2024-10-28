Monday Morning 10/28/2024

More than a year after residents of a mobile home park in Soldotna sued their landlords over alleged insufficient utilities and illegal evictions, city council members have updated health and safety standards for residents, and the Goods Sustainable Grocery in Soldotna is providing an alternative to local markets that charge vendor fees.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.