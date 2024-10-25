Friday Evening 10/25/2024

One of Kenai’s only addiction treatment organizations has relocated to a new, larger space; and fishing opened last week for the Bering Sea’s biggest and most lucrative crab fisheries, and so far, the season is looking good.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.