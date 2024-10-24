Thursday Evening 10/24/2024

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering an ordinance to buy additional land for the Chapman School in Anchor Point; the Kenai Performers will soon take flight in a wacky production of the French comedy classic “Boeing Boeing;” and recovery efforts continue today [10/24] in Kotzebue, after a storm and severe flooding Tuesday night destroyed buildings and forced 80 residents to evacuate their homes.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.