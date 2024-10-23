© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 10/23/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A local non-profit that supports people with substance use disorder had its office shot at last weekend. Alaska’s healthcare facilities are conserving use of intravenous or IV fluids as part of a statewide response to supply shortages. Pumpkins and planes took to the skies last Saturday for an unusual fall-time celebration.

