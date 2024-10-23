Wednesday Evening 10/23/2024

A local non-profit that supports people with substance use disorder had its office shot at last weekend. Alaska’s healthcare facilities are conserving use of intravenous or IV fluids as part of a statewide response to supply shortages. Pumpkins and planes took to the skies last Saturday for an unusual fall-time celebration.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.