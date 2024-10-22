Tuesday Evening 10/22/2024

A group of local teens have launched a website to make it easier for young people to find activities around the Kenai Peninsula. A woman died near Anchor Point, last week after her vehicle rolled over on the Sterling Highway. A group of roommates in Cooper Landing nearly lost everything in a house fire over the weekend. The Kenaitze Indian Tribe will host a free, two-day suicide prevention workshop next week.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.