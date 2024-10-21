Monday Evening 10/21/2024

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe will host a free, two-day suicide prevention workshop this week; early voting started today in communities across Alaska; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s kindergarten through third grade students improved their literacy scores last school year.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.