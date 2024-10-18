© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 10/18/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published October 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Homer Planning Commission held a special meeting yesterday to consider a proposed hotel development at the base of the Homer Spit, and they got an earful. Do charter schools discriminate against low-income students and students with disabilities? That was the topic of conversation at Monday’s Kenai Peninsula School District charter school oversight committee meeting while considering whether to renew a local school’s governing document.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep