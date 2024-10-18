Friday Morning 10/18/2024

The Homer Planning Commission held a special meeting yesterday to consider a proposed hotel development at the base of the Homer Spit, and they got an earful. Do charter schools discriminate against low-income students and students with disabilities? That was the topic of conversation at Monday’s Kenai Peninsula School District charter school oversight committee meeting while considering whether to renew a local school’s governing document.

