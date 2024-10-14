Monday Evening 10/14/2024

A beach access trail in the Diamond Creek Recreation Area near Homer is temporarily closed after recent heavy rainfall caused the landslide. Alaska State Troopers arrested 50-year-old Jonathan Hammond and charged him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor last week. Voters defeated an over $38 million bond for South Peninsula Hospital in Homer during borough elections this year.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.