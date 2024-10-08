Tuesday Evening 10/08/2024

The Seward City Council will get a new member next week; a Renaissance Fair brought a mix of fantasy and tradition to Karen Hornaday Park in Homer last weekend; more than 70 women from around Alaska brought their blades to Kenai this weekend for the jamboree-style Spawned Out Hockey Tournament.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.