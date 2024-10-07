Monday Evening 10/07/2024

Rachel Lord will be the city of Homer’s new mayor. The Kenai Peninsula Borough is forging ahead with plans for the future of Soldotna Elementary and Prep schools.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.