Friday Evening 10/04/2024

If you want to vote this November, time is running out to make sure you’re registered. Katmai National Park and Preserve’s annual celebration of brown bears gearing up for hibernation kicked off Wednesday morning. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska says it uncovered a “massive” violation of medical privacy laws by a software company used by the state Department of Corrections.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.