Wednesday Evening 10/02/2024

Preliminary election results from last night point towards a $38.5 million hospital bond failing. A manhunt has ended on the Kenai Peninsula after Alaska State Troopers on Monday detained a person of interest in a fatal shooting. Central Peninsula Hospital held an educational fair Saturday to recognize cancer’s impact on the community.

