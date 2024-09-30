Monday Morning 09/30/2024

Alaska State Troopers arrested two Seward residents on charges related to selling illegal drugs last week, the National Weather Service is splitting up forecast areas in the state to provide more detailed information about the weather in Alaska/Southcentral Alaska/Anchorage/the Kenai Peninsula, and a traveling exhibit about Americans during the Holocaust and World War II made its way to Seward.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.