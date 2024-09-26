© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 09/26/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published September 26, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Twenty-five years after Alaska’s Board of Fisheries last met on the Kenai Peninsula, city officials, the local economic development district and others are formally asking to host next cycle’s meetings; and a woman is dead after a lethal gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.