Wednesday Evening 09/25/2024

Central Peninsula Hospital will host a bone marrow drive Friday; Alaska State Troopers are looking for a suspect of a violent crime that happened this morning in Seward; and this week, Kenai Peninsula libraries are observing Banned Books Week.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

