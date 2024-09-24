Tuesday Evening 09/24/2024

Two Cook Inlet salmon fisheries will receive more than $9 million in federal disaster relief that was held up, in part, by technical difficulties. The Homer City Council unanimously approved a resolution to direct the city manager and public works department to look into speeding issues on West Fairview Avenue last night. This week, Kenai Peninsula libraries are observing Banned Books Week.

