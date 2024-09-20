Friday Morning 09/20/2024

Colleagues, students and family gathered in Kenai Peninsula College’s McLane Commons on Friday to remember and celebrate the life and work of Cambid-J “Cam” Choy, and Sitka’s Community Land Trust has passed its first – and possibly most important – test.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

