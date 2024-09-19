© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 09/19/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The federal government plans to withhold nearly $17.5 million in COVID-related grant funds after it says the state underfunded some Alaska school districts; Researchers have documented a hundred more cases of wild birds in Alaska infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza [HPAI], commonly known as bird flu, since last year; and this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend will be $1,702 dollars.

Simon Lopez
