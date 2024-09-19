Thursday Evening 09/19/2024

The federal government plans to withhold nearly $17.5 million in COVID-related grant funds after it says the state underfunded some Alaska school districts; Researchers have documented a hundred more cases of wild birds in Alaska infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza [HPAI], commonly known as bird flu, since last year; and this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend will be $1,702 dollars.

