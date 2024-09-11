Wednesday Evening 09/11/2024

The Alaska Air National Guard rescued two goat hunters near Halibut Cove last week. A representative from the Japanese Consulate in Anchorage spoke at a Homer City Council meeting on Monday, celebrating 40 years of the sister city relationship between Homer and Teshio in Hokkaido, Japan. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is struggling to staff its most rural schools.

