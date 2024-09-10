Tuesday Morning 09/10/2024

The Alaska SeaLife Center released four rehabilitated harbor seals into Cook Inlet near Kenai on Thursday, and Alaska librarians are cautiously optimistic that a state agency will restore a big cut in funding for an annual grant that smaller rural libraries depend on.

