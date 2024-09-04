Wednesday Evening 09/04/2024

A bill adding more Indigenous languages to Alaska’s official list became law on Friday without the governor’s signature. A Homer man was arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder last week. A woman who traveled to all 50 states collecting stories of kindness returned to Homer over the summer to compile them into a book. Three candidates running to unseat Alaska Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola this November have advanced to the general election ballot.

