Tuesday Morning 08/27/2024

Last week, hundreds of students flooded the halls across the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District for their first week of school, and more than three years after a fire razed Triumvirate Theatre’s building in Nikiski, construction is underway on a new playhouse in Kenai.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

