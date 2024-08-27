Tuesday Evening 08/27/2024

The Homer City Council greenlit a contract with a local engineering firm last night to design a connection between two trail systems in the city. It’s been more than eight months since an organization from Washington petitioned the federal government to put Gulf of Alaska’s king salmon on the endangered species list. But, the issue was still top of mind at last week’s annual Kenai River sportfishing summit in Soldotna.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.