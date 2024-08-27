© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 08/27/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Homer City Council greenlit a contract with a local engineering firm last night to design a connection between two trail systems in the city. It’s been more than eight months since an organization from Washington petitioned the federal government to put Gulf of Alaska’s king salmon on the endangered species list. But, the issue was still top of mind at last week’s annual Kenai River sportfishing summit in Soldotna.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep