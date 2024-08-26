Monday Evening 08/26/2024

Commercial common property seine salmon harvest opened in the Port Graham Hatchery special harvest area this morning, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Last week, hundreds of students flooded the halls across the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District for their first week of school. The union that represents Alaska’s public safety employees is criticizing comments made two weeks ago by the Department of Public Safety commissioner about two Soldotna-based troopers facing assault charges for alleged unreasonable use of force.

