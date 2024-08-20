Tuesday Evening 08/20/2024

A Soldotna man was mauled by a brown bear Saturday while hunting near Resurrection Pass Trail between Hope and Cooper Landing. The Homer Electric Association board of directors approved a contract last week to purchase power from what will someday be the state’s largest solar farm.

