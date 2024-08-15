Thursday Evening 08/15/2024

The filing period ended for most municipal seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough this afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for Lauren LeFree of Homer on Sunday night. Two Alaska State Troopers are being charged with assault for using unreasonable force while arresting a person in Kenai who they thought was someone else.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

