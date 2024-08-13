Tuesday Evening 08/13/2024

The Homer City Council approved several items via the consent agenda and updated its line of succession for city manager at last night’s meeting. This summer, dozens of rising fourth graders on the Kenai Peninsula are heading back to school early for summer reading intervention classes as part of the Alaska Reads Act.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.