Wednesday Morning 08/07/2024

While some couples tie the knot in a church or under a gazebo, others opt for nontraditional wedding venues. One Kenai Peninsula couple recently said “I do” on a stage at Salmonfest, a Ninilchik-based music festival that advocates for healthy salmon populations, and Homer native Kristen Faulkner won gold in the women’s cycling road race for Team USA in Paris on Sunday.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

