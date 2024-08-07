Wednesday Evening 08/07/2024

A flood warning is in effect for Seward and the surrounding areas until Friday; Salmonfest, the annual music festival that advocates for the protection of healthy salmon runs through music and educational resources, returned to the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik over the weekend; and The Alaska Dive Search and Rescue Recovery Team based in Anchorage will be searching the area in Cook Inlet at the mouth of Kachemak Bay where a vessel foundered on August 3rd.

