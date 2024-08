Thursday Morning 08/01/2024

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed funding for a crucial roof replacement project at The Pratt Museum in Homer, and a judge has dismissed six child pornography charges in the ongoing child sex abuse case against the former head of the Kenai Peninsula teachers union.

