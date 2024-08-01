Thursday Evening 08/01/2024

A Kenai woman was arrested after police say she intentionally set fire to a home in Kenai. A lawsuit centered on a contentious personal watercraft ban, also known as the jet ski ban, in Kachemak Bay, has made its way to the Alaska Supreme Court. Kodiak College, an offshoot of the University of Alaska Anchorage, will receive nearly $4 million more than usual in the coming years.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

