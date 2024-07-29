Monday Evening 07/29/2024

The Homer City Council is setting aside nearly one million dollars [WEB: $900,000] to go towards a new recreation center. State funding cuts may force Homer’s job training center to close next month. Last week, a brown bear was spotted by multiple fishermen swimming in the mouth of the Kenai River near Kenai’s personal use fishery.

