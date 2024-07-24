Wednesday Morning 07/24/2024

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened parts of the Chenik Subdistrict to commercial fishing last Sunday, and the City of Homer approved a contract for a new city manager at Monday night's meeting, and last week was the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge’s annual Fish Week celebration, held each July to commemorate the region’s salmon population through educational activities. With the help of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, the refuge hosted a salmon leather-making workshop as part of the week’s festivities.

