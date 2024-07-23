Tuesday Evening 07/23/2024

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened parts of the Chenik Subdistrict to commercial fishing last Sunday. The City of Homer approved a contract for a new city manager at last night’s meeting. This fishing season, first responders have rescued multiple people who have fallen into the Kenai River.

