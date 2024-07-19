Friday Evening 07/19/2024

The Seldovia Bay Ferry is temporarily suspending its sailings until further notice. Homer residents banded together on a nearly weeklong search for Moonie — a missing mini husky. At this year's World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, Parker Kenick took home four medals. Now, the Nome resident and UAF student is setting his sights on a long-standing world record.

