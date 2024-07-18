Thursday Morning 07/18/2024

Waters of the East Nuka Subdistrict in Lower Cook Inlet opened this morning for commercial fishing, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and as sockeye salmon counts begin to climb, fishing is in full swing on the Kenai Peninsula. A popular access point for anglers is Sportsman’s Landing, where the Kenai and Russian Rivers converge.

