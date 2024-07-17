Wednesday Morning 07/17/2024

The Homer Planning Commission will once again consider a conditional use permit application for a hotel development at the base of the Homer Spit, and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved last week a resolution allowing South Peninsula Hospital to remodel a building that will become its childcare center, and residents of the Northwest Arctic might have noticed a low-flying, brightly-colored classic airplane buzzing around. The plane belongs to a German research institute that is mapping remote landscapes.

