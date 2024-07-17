Wednesday Evening 07/17/2024

Waters of the East Nuka Subdistrict in Lower Cook Inlet opened this morning for commercial fishing, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Support is building for the City of Kenai’s pursuit of direct airline service between Kenai Municipal Airport and Seattle. Dock users at Kodiak’s biggest boat harbor are being urged to keep an eye out for eagles in the area, as several attacks have been reported in the last week.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

