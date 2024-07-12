© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 07/12/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published July 12, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The City of Homer received its first overnight stay from a cruise ship yesterday; the City of Homer secured funding for the second year of a study looking into the feasibility of expanding its harbor; and modern-day police vehicles often use more electricity than a common car, which can drain the vehicle’s battery quickly. To combat this, the City of Kenai’s vehicle maintenance shop has developed an onboard jump-start system, which lets officers fire up the vehicle’s battery from the driver’s seat in seconds.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez