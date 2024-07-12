Friday Evening 07/12/2024

The City of Homer received its first overnight stay from a cruise ship yesterday; the City of Homer secured funding for the second year of a study looking into the feasibility of expanding its harbor; and modern-day police vehicles often use more electricity than a common car, which can drain the vehicle’s battery quickly. To combat this, the City of Kenai’s vehicle maintenance shop has developed an onboard jump-start system, which lets officers fire up the vehicle’s battery from the driver’s seat in seconds.

