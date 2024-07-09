Tuesday Evening 07/09/2024

Scottish culture and heritage is celebrated around the world through a lineup of sport events and music performances held as part of Highland games celebrations. From the Kenai Peninsula to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, multiple communities celebrate the games in Alaska. North Pacific sablefish are a single genetic population, according to a new study published last month through NOAA fisheries.

