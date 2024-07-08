Monday Evening 07/08/2024

Alaska State Troopers arrested a man last Friday after pursuing him in a high-speed chase. Hundreds of runners prepared to race over three miles from the streets of Seward up Mount Marathon and back as part of the city’s numerous Independence Day festivities. Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill expanding a state scholarship program last month.

