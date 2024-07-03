Wednesday Morning 07/03/2024

The Kenai Art Center will soon unveil two new exhibits with very different vibes. Gallery goers can expect to feel calmed by one installation and enchanted by another, and Alaska State Troopers arrested a deckhand at Iliamna Bay and charged him with multiple counts of third degree assault late last month.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

