Friday Evening 06/28/2024

Allie Ostrander won’t run for Team USA in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris; the Youth Conservation Corps is a nationally recognized summer work initiative for teens interested in outdoor recreation and environmental education. The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge is a recipient of the program, and recently trained local youth to assist in maintenance projects; Alaska Department of Fish and Game released an advisory this morning for the Lower Cook Inlet Salmon Fishery; and this morning (06/28), a cruise ship weighed anchor in Kachemak Bay and began shuttling passengers to the Homer Spit.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

