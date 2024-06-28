© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 06/28/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published June 28, 2024 at 4:51 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Allie Ostrander won’t run for Team USA in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris; the Youth Conservation Corps is a nationally recognized summer work initiative for teens interested in outdoor recreation and environmental education. The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge is a recipient of the program, and recently trained local youth to assist in maintenance projects; Alaska Department of Fish and Game released an advisory this morning for the Lower Cook Inlet Salmon Fishery; and this morning (06/28), a cruise ship weighed anchor in Kachemak Bay and began shuttling passengers to the Homer Spit.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez