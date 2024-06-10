Monday Morning 06/10/2024

Purse seining in the Southern District of Lower Cook Inlet is slated to open Monday, and June is Pride Month, when members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate their identities. But a drag story time in Seward faced a bomb threat on Saturday.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

