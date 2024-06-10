Monday Evening 06/10/2024

June is Pride Month, when members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate their identities. But a drag story time in Seward faced a bomb threat on Saturday. The Kenai Peninsula Borough settled on a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. An Anchorage man was killed in a head-on collision between pickup trucks that closed the Seward Highway for six hours Sunday afternoon.

